The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,033 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.11% of AvalonBay Communities worth $23,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 22.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,086,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $897,886,000 after buying an additional 1,133,244 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,448,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $392,780,000 after buying an additional 15,514 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 7.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,153,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,207,000 after buying an additional 81,180 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.3% during the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 943,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,834,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 20.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 843,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,960,000 after buying an additional 141,120 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AVB opened at $182.79 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $178.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.18. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.17 and a 12 month high of $195.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.31, a PEG ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.09%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AVB. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $186.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.06.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

