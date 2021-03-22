The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Position in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 257,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 55,741 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.50% of Sage Therapeutics worth $22,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 6,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000.

NASDAQ SAGE opened at $76.69 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.32. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.25 and a fifty-two week high of $98.39. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 2.23.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $18.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.17) by $20.36. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.81% and a negative net margin of 7,706.84%. On average, research analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SAGE shares. Guggenheim raised Sage Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $100.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sage Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.20.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD). The company's product pipeline also includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a novel compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epileptiform disorders and Parkinson's diseases.

