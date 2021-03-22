The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Stock Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 38.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 644,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 408,801 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.10% of Delta Air Lines worth $25,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DAL. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the third quarter worth about $27,000. South State CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

In related news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 60,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total value of $2,633,067.56. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAL opened at $49.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.18 and a 200 day moving average of $38.38. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.51 and a twelve month high of $52.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.50) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was down 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DAL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.86.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.