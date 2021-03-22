The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 1,089 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,952 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,089 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.10% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $27,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MTD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 375,719 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $363,918,000 after acquiring an additional 91,754 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,808,118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,060,676,000 after acquiring an additional 41,066 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,748 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $76,051,000 after acquiring an additional 36,847 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 149,729 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,660,000 after buying an additional 33,010 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 86.5% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 61,062 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $69,589,000 after buying an additional 28,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Shares of MTD opened at $1,123.15 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,139.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,104.28. The company has a market cap of $26.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.25, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $579.40 and a 52-week high of $1,271.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.72 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $937.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.92 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 144.89% and a net margin of 19.36%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Patrick Kaltenbach bought 50 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,170.00 per share, with a total value of $58,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,481,220. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 1,484 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,193.00, for a total value of $1,770,412.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,165,779. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,700 shares of company stock valued at $18,886,523 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

MTD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,255.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $897.85.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

Featured Article: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.