The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 18,497 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 162,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 18,497 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.13% of Enphase Energy worth $28,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Mandy Yang sold 7,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.72, for a total value of $1,222,177.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,303 shares in the company, valued at $16,659,275.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 8,833 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.23, for a total transaction of $1,565,472.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 294,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,144,610.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 221,438 shares of company stock valued at $39,087,638 over the last 90 days. 7.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $245.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $93.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $211.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.00.

ENPH stock opened at $154.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $178.20 and a 200-day moving average of $141.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.40 and a 12 month high of $229.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.10. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The company had revenue of $264.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.21 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Enphase Energy’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

