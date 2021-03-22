The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 19,424 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 302,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,424 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.10% of Cerner worth $23,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in shares of Cerner by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 118,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,339,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cerner during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Ossiam raised its stake in Cerner by 5,680.5% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 8,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 8,464 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Cerner by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 68,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Cerner by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 443,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,777,000 after purchasing an additional 39,280 shares during the period. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cerner stock opened at $71.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.33. Cerner Co. has a one year low of $53.08 and a one year high of $84.20.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 14.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CERN shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Cerner from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group downgraded Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Truist lifted their target price on Cerner from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Cerner from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cerner from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Cerner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.94.

In other Cerner news, CFO Mark J. Erceg purchased 10,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.13 per share, with a total value of $750,208.11. Also, CFO Mark J. Erceg purchased 10,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.66 per share, with a total value of $749,611.26. Insiders have purchased a total of 31,963 shares of company stock valued at $2,250,251 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

