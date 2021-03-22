The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 24,804 Shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its stake in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 460,227 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 24,804 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 1.13% of Live Oak Bancshares worth $21,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Live Oak Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,311,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 165.4% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 305,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,504,000 after buying an additional 190,460 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,038,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,750,000 after buying an additional 138,057 shares in the last quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Live Oak Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,332,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 179,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,514,000 after buying an additional 92,464 shares in the last quarter. 43.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Live Oak Bancshares in a report on Sunday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.50.

Shares of LOB opened at $64.51 on Monday. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.51 and a 52 week high of $67.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.31 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.46.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.16. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $73.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.63 million. Equities research analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is 27.27%.

In other Live Oak Bancshares news, insider Steve Smits sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total transaction of $651,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 151,206 shares in the company, valued at $6,562,340.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

