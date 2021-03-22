The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 27,112 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 781,031 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 27,112 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.10% of Corning worth $28,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GLW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Corning by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,887,522 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,867,949,000 after buying an additional 352,371 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Corning by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,416,302 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $158,987,000 after buying an additional 464,616 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Corning by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,848,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $102,553,000 after buying an additional 361,436 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Corning by 6.9% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,764,640 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $89,581,000 after buying an additional 178,046 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Corning by 629.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,480,472 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $89,297,000 after buying an additional 2,140,539 shares during the period. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Corning news, EVP Clark S. Kinlin sold 37,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total value of $1,542,066.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,848,304.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total transaction of $311,004.00. Insiders sold a total of 303,496 shares of company stock valued at $11,806,697 over the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GLW shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Barclays upgraded shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Corning from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corning currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.80.

GLW opened at $41.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $17.44 and a fifty-two week high of $42.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.72 billion, a PE ratio of 206.40, a P/E/G ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.02 and its 200 day moving average is $35.85.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

