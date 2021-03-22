The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 41,056 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 303,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 41,056 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.10% of WEC Energy Group worth $27,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 22,508,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,071,472,000 after buying an additional 579,088 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,496,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $689,915,000 after buying an additional 148,370 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,762,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $363,651,000 after buying an additional 55,278 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,796,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $270,969,000 after buying an additional 52,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,755,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $253,608,000 after buying an additional 75,050 shares during the last quarter. 73.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $88.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.84. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.01 and a 52 week high of $106.85.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on WEC. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WEC Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.09.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

