The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 48,480 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 522,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 48,480 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.37% of East West Bancorp worth $26,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWBC. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 40.9% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 296.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 343.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

EWBC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on East West Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised East West Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on East West Bancorp from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. East West Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.67.

Shares of NASDAQ EWBC opened at $78.12 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.45. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.55 and a 52 week high of $82.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.98.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $416.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.02 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 31.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

In other news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total transaction of $90,105.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,147,528.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total value of $125,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,262,593.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,400 shares of company stock worth $295,098 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC).

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.