The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 6,406 Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 230,385 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 6,406 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.45% of Haemonetics worth $27,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Haemonetics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Haemonetics by 531.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 530 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Haemonetics by 330.2% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Haemonetics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Haemonetics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HAE opened at $113.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.56. Haemonetics Co. has a 1 year low of $74.48 and a 1 year high of $142.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.54.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $240.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.29 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard J. Meelia sold 10,353 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.64, for a total transaction of $1,393,927.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Dan Goldstein sold 2,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $362,882.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

HAE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research raised Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Haemonetics from $122.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on Haemonetics from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Haemonetics from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Haemonetics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.50.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.