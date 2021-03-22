The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 707,039 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) by 70.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 300,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 707,039 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.67% of Brookfield Infrastructure worth $27,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,000.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

NASDAQ:BIPC opened at $70.09 on Monday. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 1-year low of $32.54 and a 1-year high of $76.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion and a PE ratio of 48.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from Brookfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 141.67%.

About Brookfield Infrastructure

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

