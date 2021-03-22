The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 7,798 Shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 540,529 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,798 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 2.38% of Stock Yards Bancorp worth $21,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. American Research & Management Co. increased its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 71,939 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,823 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 172,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,975,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 30,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Stock Yards Bancorp alerts:

In related news, Director David P. Heintzman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $300,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 140,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,033,912.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Heintzman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total value of $224,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 146,622 shares in the company, valued at $6,583,327.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,623 shares of company stock worth $925,076 over the last three months. 6.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SYBT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYBT opened at $52.35 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.73 and its 200 day moving average is $42.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.80. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.98 and a fifty-two week high of $56.00.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $49.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.70 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 13.88%. As a group, research analysts predict that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.37%.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, money market deposits, and time deposits.

Read More: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT).

Receive News & Ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.