The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Holdings in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 715,208 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,177 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 1.32% of First Merchants worth $26,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRME. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in First Merchants in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in First Merchants in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in First Merchants by 103.0% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,338 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in First Merchants in the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Merchants in the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. Institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FRME opened at $48.85 on Monday. First Merchants Co. has a 12 month low of $21.18 and a 12 month high of $50.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.38 and a 200-day moving average of $34.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 1.32.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $129.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.95 million. First Merchants had a net margin of 26.65% and a return on equity of 8.50%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Merchants Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.06%.

In other First Merchants news, Director Michael C. Marhenke sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William L. Hoy sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total transaction of $195,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FRME. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Raymond James raised shares of First Merchants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

