The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Stock Holdings in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,258,071 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 75,955 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.70% of F.N.B. worth $21,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the third quarter worth about $27,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the third quarter worth about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

FNB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens lowered shares of F.N.B. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

FNB stock opened at $13.17 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.69 and a 200-day moving average of $9.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. F.N.B. Co. has a 12 month low of $5.64 and a 12 month high of $13.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.34.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. F.N.B. had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $302.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.34 million. Sell-side analysts predict that F.N.B. Co. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is presently 40.68%.

F.N.B. Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

Read More: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB).

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.