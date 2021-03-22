The Providence Service (NASDAQ:PRSC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $163.93

Shares of The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $163.93 and last traded at $160.55, with a volume of 179450 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $155.53.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of The Providence Service in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $154.31 and its 200-day moving average is $129.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,592.57 and a beta of 0.84.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRSC. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Providence Service in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Providence Service during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Providence Service during the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in The Providence Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Providence Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

The Providence Service Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRSC)

The Providence Service Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through Non-Emergency Medical Transportation Services (NET Services) and Matrix Investment segments. The NET Services segment offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

