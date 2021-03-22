The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) Stake Increased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 527,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,969 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 1.68% of The RMR Group worth $20,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RMR. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 111.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 12,081 shares in the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 6.9% during the third quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 267,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,341,000 after acquiring an additional 17,165 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 254.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 52,172 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of The RMR Group during the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 206.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 46,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 31,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RMR opened at $39.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.90. The RMR Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.79 and a twelve month high of $44.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 1.43.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.16. The RMR Group had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $156.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The RMR Group Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 22nd. The RMR Group’s payout ratio is presently 85.88%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on The RMR Group from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The RMR Group from $37.75 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of The RMR Group in a research report on Monday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of The RMR Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.86.

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2020, it had approximately 2,100 properties in 47 states under management, which are primarily owned by the Managed Equity REITs.

