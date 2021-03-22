The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Acquired by Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,226 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,543 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $4,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in The TJX Companies by 4,522.2% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in The TJX Companies by 430.0% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 424 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in The TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The TJX Companies during the third quarter worth about $49,000. 88.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TJX traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $66.26. 99,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,264,009. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.75 and its 200-day moving average is $62.33. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.72 and a 12-month high of $71.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.41.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.42 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $100,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,311 shares in the company, valued at $1,890,608.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Gordon Haskett reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 target price (down from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.04.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

