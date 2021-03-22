The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $95.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of The Toro in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 6th.

NYSE TTC opened at $102.96 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The Toro has a 1 year low of $52.18 and a 1 year high of $105.55. The company has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 33.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.73.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $873.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.36 million. The Toro had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 9.76%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Toro will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The Toro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.77%.

In related news, VP Bradley A. Hamilton sold 3,880 shares of The Toro stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.50, for a total value of $362,780.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,791 shares in the company, valued at $354,458.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Blake M. Grams sold 16,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.26, for a total value of $1,598,086.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,156. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,537 shares of company stock valued at $3,627,595 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Toro by 449.2% in the 4th quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 63,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,011,000 after purchasing an additional 51,835 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Toro during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,856,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of The Toro by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of The Toro by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 140,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Toro by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

About The Toro

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

