The Vitec Group (LON:VTC) Hits New 12-Month High at $1,185.00

The Vitec Group plc (LON:VTC) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,185 ($15.48) and last traded at GBX 1,185 ($15.48), with a volume of 5295 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,135 ($14.83).

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,013.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 864.99. The firm has a market cap of £542.60 million and a PE ratio of -97.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.35.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.45%.

In other The Vitec Group news, insider Ian P. McHoul acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 997 ($13.03) per share, with a total value of £49,850 ($65,129.34).

About The Vitec Group (LON:VTC)

The Vitec Group plc designs, manufactures, and distributes products and services that enable end users to capture and share exceptional images for the broadcast, cinematic, video, photographic, and smartphone applications worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Imaging Solutions, Production Solutions, and Creative Solutions.

