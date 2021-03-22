The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Baldwin Investment Management LLC

Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,155 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hitchwood Capital Management LP acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $38,048,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,631,481 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $839,132,000 after acquiring an additional 571,154 shares during the period. Plaisance Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $861,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 653.3% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 154,273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,951,000 after acquiring an additional 133,794 shares during the period. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,065 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after acquiring an additional 5,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $716,047.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,158,232. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $137,849.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,568,856.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,368,066 shares of company stock valued at $251,311,691. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS traded up $4.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $195.58. 189,299 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,032,056. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $187.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.93. The firm has a market cap of $355.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $81.09 and a twelve month high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DIS shares. Stephens started coverage on The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.65.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

