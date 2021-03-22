The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Insider Caroline Tsai Sells 7,164 Shares

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) insider Caroline Tsai sold 7,164 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.85, for a total value of $178,025.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,001,965.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of WU traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.77. 5,608,019 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,940,649. The company has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.39. The Western Union Company has a one year low of $17.39 and a one year high of $25.73.
The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 1,029.12% and a net margin of 12.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,031,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,624,000 after acquiring an additional 99,644 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in The Western Union by 132.3% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 315,942 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,932,000 after purchasing an additional 179,914 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in The Western Union by 405.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 67,137 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 53,859 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The Western Union in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Western Union by 88.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 247,899 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,439,000 after purchasing an additional 116,340 shares during the last quarter.
Several research firms recently weighed in on WU. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded The Western Union from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Guggenheim upgraded The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Western Union from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Western Union from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on The Western Union from $24.00 to $25.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.
The Western Union Company Profile
The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.
