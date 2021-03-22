The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Insider Caroline Tsai Sells 7,164 Shares

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) insider Caroline Tsai sold 7,164 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.85, for a total value of $178,025.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,001,965.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of WU traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.77. 5,608,019 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,940,649. The company has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.39. The Western Union Company has a one year low of $17.39 and a one year high of $25.73.

Get The Western Union alerts:

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 1,029.12% and a net margin of 12.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This is a positive change from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.34%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,031,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,624,000 after acquiring an additional 99,644 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in The Western Union by 132.3% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 315,942 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,932,000 after purchasing an additional 179,914 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in The Western Union by 405.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 67,137 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 53,859 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The Western Union in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Western Union by 88.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 247,899 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,439,000 after purchasing an additional 116,340 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WU. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded The Western Union from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Guggenheim upgraded The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Western Union from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Western Union from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on The Western Union from $24.00 to $25.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

Recommended Story: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.