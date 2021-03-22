The9 (NCTY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 29th.
Shares of NCTY opened at $50.79 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.37 and a 200-day moving average of $14.54. The9 has a 1 year low of $2.04 and a 1 year high of $89.20.
About The9
Featured Article: What is a Call Option?
Receive News & Ratings for The9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.