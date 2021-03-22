TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.29.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on TherapeuticsMD from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

Get TherapeuticsMD alerts:

NASDAQ TXMD opened at $1.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $597.25 million, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 2.19. TherapeuticsMD has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $2.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.45.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). On average, equities research analysts predict that TherapeuticsMD will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TXMD. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 6,479 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 8,441 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in TherapeuticsMD by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 149,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 8,476 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 4.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 357,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 14,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 167,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 19,652 shares during the last quarter. 52.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17Ã-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for TherapeuticsMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TherapeuticsMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.