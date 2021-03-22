Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Bought by Skye Global Management LP

Skye Global Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 161.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the quarter. Skye Global Management LP’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TMO. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 108.3% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TMO. Barclays began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 price target on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $525.85.

NYSE:TMO traded up $10.74 on Monday, reaching $455.75. 17,147 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,877,003. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $250.21 and a 52-week high of $532.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $474.19 and a 200-day moving average of $468.02.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $10.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 8.42%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

