Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Trading Down 0.1% Over Last 7 Days

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded up 9.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 22nd. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000608 BTC on exchanges. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $1.83 billion and approximately $164.42 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.02 or 0.00253073 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00016177 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00010363 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002197 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,985.50 or 0.03464834 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00005709 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.67 or 0.00048293 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,263,616,000 coins. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

