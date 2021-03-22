THETA (THETA) Price Tops $10.53 on Major Exchanges

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded up 22.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 22nd. THETA has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion and $898.22 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, THETA has traded 53.9% higher against the US dollar. One THETA token can currently be purchased for $10.53 or 0.00018373 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.41 or 0.00051327 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $369.24 or 0.00644355 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.39 or 0.00068744 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00023824 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00032932 BTC.

THETA Token Profile

THETA (THETA) is a token. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for THETA is www.thetatoken.org . THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken . The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta is a decentralized video delivery network, powered by users. The Theta mainnet was launched on March 15th, 2019 with the swap from ERC20 (Ethereum) Theta Tokens to native Theta Tokens on the Theta blockchain. To make sure that you receive your Theta Tokens on the mainnet as well as the 1:5 distribution of Theta Fuel, download the new Theta wallet for Android OS or Apple iOS and move your tokens there. “

Buying and Selling THETA

