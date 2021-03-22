Thingschain (TIC) Reaches Market Cap of $79,347.39

Thingschain (CURRENCY:TIC) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 22nd. Thingschain has a market capitalization of $79,347.39 and $3,424.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Thingschain has traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Thingschain token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,717.32 or 0.99735093 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.40 or 0.00035363 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00011768 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.96 or 0.00076480 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000857 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003386 BTC.

About Thingschain

Thingschain (CRYPTO:TIC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 15th, 2017. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 tokens. Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Thingschain is medium.com/@thingschain . Thingschain’s official website is thingschain.network

Buying and Selling Thingschain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thingschain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thingschain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thingschain using one of the exchanges listed above.

