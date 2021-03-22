Thisoption Price Up 58.6% This Week (TONS)

Thisoption (CURRENCY:TONS) traded 46.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. Thisoption has a total market cap of $6.64 million and $5.06 million worth of Thisoption was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thisoption token can now be purchased for $1.20 or 0.00002197 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Thisoption has traded 58.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $259.49 or 0.00473079 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.29 or 0.00066162 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001061 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $76.37 or 0.00139233 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.67 or 0.00054088 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $446.57 or 0.00814143 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.90 or 0.00076387 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Thisoption Token Profile

Thisoption’s total supply is 180,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,514,569 tokens. Thisoption’s official message board is medium.com/@thisoption.com . Thisoption’s official website is extons.io

Thisoption Token Trading

