Thoma Bravo Advantage Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:TBA)

Thoma Bravo Advantage (NYSE:TBA) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 7,840 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,411% compared to the typical daily volume of 519 call options.

Shares of NYSE:TBA traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.70. The company had a trading volume of 13,832,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,276. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.75. Thoma Bravo Advantage has a 1-year low of $10.35 and a 1-year high of $13.19.

In other news, major shareholder Bravo Advantage Sponsor Thoma purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2,000,000.00 per share, for a total transaction of $400,000,000,000.00.

Thoma Bravo Advantage focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

