Thomas Edward Kramer Sells 28,805 Shares of Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) Stock

Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) CEO Thomas Edward Kramer sold 28,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total transaction of $84,974.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,572.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Thomas Edward Kramer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 18th, Thomas Edward Kramer sold 79,806 shares of Forward Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.18, for a total transaction of $253,783.08.

FORD traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.85. 170,339 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 605,453. The company has a market cap of $28.18 million, a PE ratio of -15.83 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.25. Forward Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $5.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The textile maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.61 million during the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative return on equity of 16.48% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. Equities analysts expect that Forward Industries, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Forward Industries stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) by 45.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,445 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,276 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Forward Industries worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 15.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Forward Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

About Forward Industries

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions primarily for hand held electronic devices. It provides carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, smartphones, GPS location devices, tablets, firearms, and other products.

