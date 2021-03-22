Thomas Edward Kramer Sells 79,806 Shares of Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) Stock

Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) CEO Thomas Edward Kramer sold 79,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.18, for a total value of $253,783.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,216.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Thomas Edward Kramer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Forward Industries alerts:

On Monday, March 22nd, Thomas Edward Kramer sold 28,805 shares of Forward Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total value of $84,974.75.

FORD traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $2.85. 170,339 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 605,453. Forward Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $5.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.18 million, a PE ratio of -16.44 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.25.

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The textile maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Forward Industries, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Forward Industries stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) by 45.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,445 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,276 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Forward Industries worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 15.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Forward Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

Forward Industries Company Profile

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions primarily for hand held electronic devices. It provides carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, smartphones, GPS location devices, tablets, firearms, and other products.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.