Thomas Stocker Sells 2,106 Shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Stock

Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) SVP Thomas Stocker sold 2,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.58, for a total transaction of $169,701.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,334.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of THRM stock traded down $2.75 on Monday, hitting $74.43. The stock had a trading volume of 96,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,069. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.28 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.72 and its 200-day moving average is $59.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.02. Gentherm Incorporated has a 52-week low of $27.24 and a 52-week high of $81.98.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.45. Gentherm had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $288.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Gentherm Incorporated will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of THRM. Norges Bank bought a new position in Gentherm during the 4th quarter valued at $36,669,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in Gentherm by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 796,027 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,917,000 after acquiring an additional 356,994 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Gentherm by 1,332.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 157,217 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,254,000 after acquiring an additional 146,243 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Gentherm by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,953,562 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $323,072,000 after acquiring an additional 125,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Gentherm during the 4th quarter valued at $7,310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

THRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Gentherm from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barrington Research lowered shares of Gentherm from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.70.

About Gentherm

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Industrial. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort system solutions, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort system solutions, including steering wheel heaters, neck conditioners, and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

