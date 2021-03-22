THORChain (RUNE) Market Capitalization Hits $1.27 Billion

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. One THORChain coin can currently be bought for $5.35 or 0.00009536 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. THORChain has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion and approximately $23.46 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, THORChain has traded down 5.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About THORChain

THORChain’s launch date was October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 238,275,761 coins. THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org . THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

THORChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THORChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THORChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

