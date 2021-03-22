Thore Cash (TCH) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $67,597.00

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 15.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. One Thore Cash coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Thore Cash has a total market cap of $25,097.00 and $67,597.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Thore Cash has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.04 or 0.00346124 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000100 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003746 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000968 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004166 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000186 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Thore Cash Coin Profile

Thore Cash (CRYPTO:TCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. Thore Cash’s official website is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html . Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Thore Cash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thore Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thore Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

