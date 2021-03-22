Thrive Token (THRT) Price Tops $0.0110 on Top Exchanges

Thrive Token (CURRENCY:THRT) traded up 374.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. In the last week, Thrive Token has traded up 384.4% against the dollar. Thrive Token has a market capitalization of $1.14 million and $43,907.00 worth of Thrive Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thrive Token token can now be bought for $0.0110 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00050395 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00018177 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $348.25 or 0.00632765 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.44 or 0.00068032 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000938 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00024023 BTC.

About Thrive Token

THRT is a token. Its genesis date was April 12th, 2018. Thrive Token’s total supply is 202,027,490 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,247,500 tokens. Thrive Token’s official Twitter account is @WeareThrivelabs . Thrive Token’s official message board is medium.com/@thriveico . Thrive Token’s official website is ico.thrivelabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Thrive is a blockchain-based marketplace to buy and sell advertising. It provides the consumers with the possibility of receiving rewards for sharing their data and reviewing the quality of websites on Thrives ecosystem. Features like premium placements, accurate reach or brand security are meant to be available for the publishers and advertisers at Thrive. ThriveToken is an Ethereum-based token and is native to Thrive. THRT ERC20 token is the only digital/fiat coin used in the Thrive marketplace and it is used as a medium for rewards payments for data sharing or website reviews. “

Thrive Token Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thrive Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thrive Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thrive Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

