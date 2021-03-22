Thunder Token (TT) 1-Day Volume Hits $66.77 Million

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded down 10.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. Thunder Token has a market capitalization of $178.74 million and approximately $66.77 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thunder Token token can now be bought for about $0.0263 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Thunder Token has traded 21.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Thunder Token alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $258.30 or 0.00470986 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000085 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 35.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 42.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000046 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded 31.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Thunder Token Token Profile

Thunder Token (TT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,794,738,093 tokens. The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Thunder Token is medium.com/thunderofficial . The official website for Thunder Token is www.thundercore.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

Buying and Selling Thunder Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thunder Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thunder Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Thunder Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thunder Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.