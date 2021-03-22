Tidex Token Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $2,763.00 (TDX)

Tidex Token (CURRENCY:TDX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. In the last seven days, Tidex Token has traded 7.3% higher against the dollar. Tidex Token has a total market capitalization of $879,876.70 and approximately $2,763.00 worth of Tidex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tidex Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0926 or 0.00000169 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Tidex Token

Tidex Token’s total supply is 99,999,981 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,504,980 tokens. Tidex Token’s official Twitter account is @Tidex_Exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tidex Token’s official website is tidex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Tidex token (TDX) is a premined loyalty reward token built on the Waves platform. The tokens are awarded to active traders on Tidex platform with a daily trade rate above 1 BTC. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tidex Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tidex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

