Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) CMO Sells $900,000.00 in Stock

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) CMO Tricia D. Smith sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $900,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of TLYS traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.68. The company had a trading volume of 24,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,094. Tilly’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.46 and a 1-year high of $13.18. The stock has a market cap of $347.84 million, a PE ratio of -92.23 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.62.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.10. Tilly’s had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tilly’s, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TLYS. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Tilly’s from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tilly’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Tilly’s by 238.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,764 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tilly’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Tilly’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Tilly’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tilly’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. 61.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, ear buds, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

