Titan Coin (TTN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.57 Million

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. One Titan Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Titan Coin has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar. Titan Coin has a total market cap of $1.57 million and $1,092.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00005571 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004966 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 41.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00011930 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000151 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000139 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000240 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 63.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Titan Coin Profile

Titan Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Titan Coin is medium.com/@titanprojectsco. The official website for Titan Coin is titanprojects.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Buying and Selling Titan Coin

