Titan Machinery Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share (NASDAQ:TITN)

Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Titan Machinery in a report issued on Thursday, March 18th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Titan Machinery’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 1.45%. The company had revenue of $436.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TITN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Titan Machinery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Titan Machinery from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. TheStreet upgraded Titan Machinery from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Titan Machinery in a report on Sunday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Titan Machinery currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

Shares of TITN opened at $26.29 on Monday. Titan Machinery has a 52-week low of $7.13 and a 52-week high of $30.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.78 and its 200-day moving average is $19.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $593.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94 and a beta of 1.92.

In other Titan Machinery news, COO Bryan J. Knutson sold 4,500 shares of Titan Machinery stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $99,045.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,869.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Joseph Meyer sold 94,574 shares of Titan Machinery stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total value of $1,985,108.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 512,864 shares in the company, valued at $10,765,015.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 112,640 shares of company stock worth $2,378,942. 15.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Titan Machinery during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Titan Machinery by 307.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 3,515 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Titan Machinery during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Titan Machinery by 297.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,723 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Titan Machinery by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

