Titanium (CVE:TIC) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Titanium Co. Inc. (CVE:TIC) traded down 2.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.42 and last traded at C$0.42. 3,265 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 192,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.43.

The company has a market capitalization of C$37.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.31.

About Titanium (CVE:TIC)

Titanium Corporation Inc develops technologies for the recovery of heavy minerals and bitumen in Canada. The company's Value from Waste technology is used to recover bitumen, solvents, minerals, and water from oil sands waste tailings. It has interests in six oil sands mining projects. The company is based in Calgary, Canada.

See Also: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Titanium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titanium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.