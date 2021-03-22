TitanSwap (TITAN) Price Up 20.1% Over Last Week

TitanSwap (CURRENCY:TITAN) traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. TitanSwap has a total market capitalization of $60.46 million and $5.22 million worth of TitanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TitanSwap has traded up 20.1% against the U.S. dollar. One TitanSwap token can currently be bought for approximately $1.13 or 0.00001976 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TitanSwap alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.41 or 0.00051327 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.53 or 0.00018373 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $369.24 or 0.00644355 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.39 or 0.00068744 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00023824 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

TitanSwap Profile

TitanSwap is a token. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2018. TitanSwap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,404,160 tokens. The official website for TitanSwap is titanswap.org . TitanSwap’s official Twitter account is @TitanAutonomous and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling TitanSwap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TitanSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TitanSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TitanSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TitanSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TitanSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.