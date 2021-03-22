TokenPay (TPAY) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $102,004.00

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 22nd. One TokenPay coin can now be bought for about $0.0427 or 0.00000078 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TokenPay has traded 18.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. TokenPay has a market cap of $943,687.22 and $102,004.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54,563.34 or 0.99795212 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.42 or 0.00035517 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00011932 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.51 or 0.00077751 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000872 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003455 BTC.

About TokenPay

TokenPay is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,076,271 coins. The official message board for TokenPay is medium.com/tokenpay . TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . TokenPay’s official website is www.tokenpay.com

TokenPay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using U.S. dollars.

