TPI Composites (TPIC) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of TPI Composites (NASDAQ: TPIC) recently:

3/16/2021 – TPI Composites had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $68.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/10/2021 – TPI Composites had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $68.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/8/2021 – TPI Composites had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $51.00 to $46.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – TPI Composites had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $65.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/2/2021 – TPI Composites had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $56.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – TPI Composites was downgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

2/26/2021 – TPI Composites was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “TPI Composites, Inc. is the manufacturer of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates primarily in the U.S., Mexico, China and Turkey. TPI Composites, Inc. is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

2/26/2021 – TPI Composites had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $65.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – TPI Composites was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “TPI Composites, Inc. is the manufacturer of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates primarily in the U.S., Mexico, China and Turkey. TPI Composites, Inc. is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

1/22/2021 – TPI Composites was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ:TPIC traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,041. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.25 and a beta of 1.67. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.25 and a 12-month high of $81.36.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.13). TPI Composites had a positive return on equity of 7.60% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TPI Composites, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TPI Composites news, COO Ramesh Gopalakrishnan sold 997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $52,143.10. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,331.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Steven G. Fishbach sold 1,595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $83,418.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,716 shares of company stock worth $3,036,334. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in TPI Composites by 24,650.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 49,300 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in TPI Composites in the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in TPI Composites by 13.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 69,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 8,161 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in TPI Composites by 7.1% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 83,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 5,568 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in TPI Composites by 42.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 6,965 shares during the period. 76.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

