TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 22nd, 2021


Brokerages expect TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.32) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for TRACON Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.34) and the highest is ($0.29). TRACON Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.78) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.31) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($1.27). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($1.28). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TRACON Pharmaceuticals.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03.

TCON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th.

In other TRACON Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. bought 496,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.06 per share, for a total transaction of $3,999,992.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ikarian Capital, Llc bought 520,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.61 per share, with a total value of $4,999,996.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 1,029,568 shares of company stock valued at $9,117,639 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 166.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 61,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 22,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $730,000. 42.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TCON traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.15. 359,133 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 524,007. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.63 million, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 2.02. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $12.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.70 and a 200-day moving average of $7.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.76.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer and age-related macular degeneration and fibrotic diseases in the United States. Its lead clinical stage product include envafolimab (KN035), an investigational PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma.

