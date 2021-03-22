Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Stake Increased by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 53.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,466 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 7,468 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $3,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 124.3% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 3,462.5% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 14,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total value of $2,244,008.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,531,044. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $591,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,471,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on TSCO shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $168.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.77.

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $172.98 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $159.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $74.54 and a 1 year high of $174.18.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.65% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

