Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX)

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 100,692 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,250% compared to the typical volume of 7,458 call options.

RLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on RLX Technology in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on RLX Technology in a report on Friday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on RLX Technology in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE RLX traded down $9.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.15. The company had a trading volume of 106,795,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,299,464. RLX Technology has a fifty-two week low of $10.14 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.61.

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

