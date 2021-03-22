Traders Buy Large Volume of Canadian Pacific Railway Call Options (NYSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 2,873 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,054% compared to the typical volume of 249 call options.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $355.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $411.00 to $393.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $355.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $407.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter valued at about $581,447,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,939,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,713,241,000 after buying an additional 1,145,800 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,480,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $857,943,000 after purchasing an additional 335,309 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 379.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 359,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $109,459,000 after purchasing an additional 284,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,363,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,222,899,000 after purchasing an additional 247,497 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CP stock traded down $21.95 on Monday, hitting $356.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,126,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,585. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. Canadian Pacific Railway has a fifty-two week low of $180.12 and a fifty-two week high of $385.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $361.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $334.50.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.66% and a return on equity of 32.77%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.77 EPS. Analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a $0.7436 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 24.05%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

