Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Sold by Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,026 shares during the period. Trane Technologies makes up about 1.8% of Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $3,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $680,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 1,056.5% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

TT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.59.

In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 4,914 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $738,672.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,561 shares in the company, valued at $2,489,449.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 2,737 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total value of $402,776.92. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Trane Technologies stock traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $162.96. 11,018 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,262,228. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $38.85 billion, a PE ratio of 43.99, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $70.00 and a twelve month high of $169.13.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.05%.

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

